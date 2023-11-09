This VALORANT bug guarantees you’ll lose inside Iso’s ultimate 

Opening your map as you’re thrust into Iso’s Kill Contract ultimate will get you killed in VALORANT matchmaking.

This particular bug forces you to keep your map open as the walls drop. Thanks to the map covering the middle of your screen, you won’t be able to move your mouse or shoot your weapon.

Players impacted by the bug will only be able to move, as shown in a Nov. 9 Reddit thread. This guarantees a player’s death, and players want Riot to take action.

For those unaware, once Iso’s ultimate is used and successful, it will capture an opponent from the other team. Once secured, it will place them in a one-on-one. Barriers initially appear, but will drop after the first few seconds, leaving them exposed and in a battle to the death.

There’s seemingly no fix once you’re stuck, according to the VALORANT community. The only thing gamers can do to ensure they don’t suffer the same fate as Brimstone is to avoid opening their map when Iso has his ultimate.

While this bug has the potential to ruin rounds, issues like this are to be expected. Iso’s been in the VALORANT’s competitive sphere for just under two weeks. Newer agents like Deadlock suffered multiple bugs throughout their first few months, and Iso is following in her footsteps.

Within the first week after release, players noticed a bug where opponents would get more than 160HP inside Iso’s ultimate, far more than players are supposed to possess. This led to unfair battles and a collection of disgruntled Iso players.

Odds are we’ll see more bugs coming from either Iso’s abilities or his game-changing ultimate. The only thing fans can do is wait for Riot Games to come in and patch any issue making itself known.