This VALORANT bug is giving Reyna players huge advantage over Iso in his interdimensional ultimate

It's You and Me, plus an extra 50 HP for you.

Ever since Iso went live in VALORANT’s Episode Seven, Act Three, players have been running into quirky flaws while using his kit. But none of the issues are as bad as the one with Reyna that lets her enjoy an extra chunk of health points while in Iso’s Kill Contract.

In a Reddit post dated Nov. 2, a player named u/PureTwo0 wrote about encountering a near-invincible Reyna, who refused to die with a Vandal headshot while in Iso’s ultimate. A Vandal bullet deals 160 to the head, which is 10 HP more than a player’s maximum health. Naturally, PureTwo0 was thoroughly confused.

Unless Reyna gets the chance to grab some healing in between the fight, it doesn’t make sense. It isn’t possible to heal while in Iso’s one-vs-one arena, so ruling out the possibility of a mid-fight heal, it leaves us with just one logical explanation: a bug that endows more than 160 HP to Reyna.

Players in the thread concluded Reyna must have overhealed before Iso summoned him into the Kill Contract. The ultimate replenishes both Iso and his opponents’ health, so it likely took Reyna’s total health to over 160.

“Imagine using an ult to get to a disadvantageous situation,” one player noted, highlighting the plight of the unlucky Iso players who got to face such a bug. “Insane bug because Reyna is just a counter to his ult in that case,” another player wrote, which, for now, is true.

It wasn’t just PureTwo0; several VALORANT players in the thread claimed the same thing had happened to them too and now they know why. It’s definitely a bug that screams for urgent attention and Riot Games should patch it soon.

While I played multiple VALORANT games with Iso, I didn’t have to face the Reyna bug in discussion. But I can vouch for the fact that it’s a game-breaking flaw simply from the looks of it.

Iso shouldn't have to deal with an overhealed Reyna or a combat-stimmed enemy inside of his ultimate, which is actually supposed to apply the Suppressed effect on both contenders.