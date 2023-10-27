This VALORANT ability renders Iso’s ultimate useless, but it’s not easy to pull off

Iso’s unique, other-dimensional ultimate in VALORANT appears quite overpowered from far, but one agent has an incredibly fun counter to it. But don’t expect to be able to trick the Chinese fixer every time.

Kill Contract pulls the first enemy it finds into a purplish interdimensional space where they battle Iso in a one-on-one face-off. Interestingly, it does the same if the enemy in question is Yoru’s menacing clone.

So if you were to send in Yoru’s Fakeout at the same time Iso activates his Kill Contract, Iso would be stuck in the dimension with a fake enemy. Coupled with the fact that you can camp near Iso’s spawn point to grab an easy kill after he returns to reality, it’s a hilarious counter to pull off in your games.

Well, this trick isn’t something you can get right every time—unless you can magically guess when and where the enemy Iso is planning to unleash his ultimate. But it’s a nifty interaction for VALORANT players to know anyway.

I’d suggest trying the counter in post-plant scenarios where you are the last man standing against Iso. Drop a Fakeout on the ground to activate later. You can put it near the Spike or a spot where the enemy would expect you to be in and quietly step out of the site. Activate the clone as soon as you hear Iso announcing “It’s You and Me” and hope he catches it.

For those wondering, it’s incredibly difficult to send in the clone based on Iso’s moves. So if you are holding a space and Iso activates his ultimate on you, there wouldn’t be enough time for you to react and send in a clone to avoid taking the hit.

Despite its limitations, I love that this counter exists, and I’m sure Yoru mains are going to swear by it once Iso enters VALORANT in Episode Seven, Act Three.

