These VALORANT voice lines are the scariest by far according to players

VALORANT isn’t exactly known for featuring the best voice lines among video games (see: Overwatch), but agent dialogues do make up an exciting and integral part of the tactical shooter. While a few agents are guilty of bland vocabularies, some barks are just perfect, built to send shivers down your spine.

Under a popular Reddit post uploaded by a player named Darcula04 on July 30, several players revealed what they think are the most powerful voice lines in VALORANT so far, while also reminding me of the hilarious scenarios I faced in my games.

Starting with the player who sparked the quality discussion, Darcula04 mentioned how the voice line “Watch your eyes!” associated with Phoenix’s Curveball petrifies them if driven by a muted player. “Proceed to get team wiped while we’re all blind af,” they said, very relatable.

The top comment was from a player named N7-Dropout, who brought Chamber’s iconic “You want to play? Let’s play,” ultimate dialogue to the discussion. I cannot deny how weighty this line is; I refuse to peek any extended lanes after hearing that charming yet terrifying French accent. Even Team Liquid’s Ayaz “nAts” Akhmetshin respects Chamber’s Tour De Force, as can be seen in the following clip shared by a player.

Another player said that they love Chamber’s ultimate line just because they can use the generic “No” dialogue to dismiss it, and the idea made several players, including me, chuckle. Not just Chamber’s, but you can blurt “No” against any serious dialogue. I have tried, and for some reason, it’s hilarious, especially with Sova’s Russian accent.

KAY/O’s voice lines seem powerful as well, considering how he can nullify your powers with just a “You. Are. Powerless.” A player named You_Got_It_Twisted shared a Chamber main’s nightmare. “Whenever KAY/O ults and I realize all I had was my Q and classic,” they said, and I cannot sympathize more.

Another player sparked a hilarious discussion as they highlighted Sage’s motherly dialogues. “Sage’s voice reminds me of my Chinese mother’s, so all of her voice lines give me a bit of PTSD,” they said, giving rise to more relatable replies.

Being a toxic lady, Viper’s entire vocabulary is designed to scare players, so most of her dialogues unleash pure terror. “How you all missing that psychopath Viper? ‘Nobody’s a hero when they’re crying for air.’ Dark shit.” one player said.

Players also mentioned hair-raising voice lines belonging to Deadlock (My territory, my rules!), Cypher (I know exactly where you are!), Raze (Fire in the Hole!), and Brimstone (Prepare for Hellfire!). It’s worth noting that the ultimate voice lines offer the scariest experience since they are the ones the enemies can actually hear.

