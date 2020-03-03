The VALORANT beta isn’t starting this week

Players won’t be able to get their hands on Riot Games’ upcoming tactical first-person shooter in the next few days, the company confirmed today.

Yesterday, alongside the reveal of VALORANT, the official name for Project A, fans were excited to hear more news about the game and whether there will be an upcoming beta. There were many rumors surrounding an official beta release for all players, but Riot has confirmed that it won’t start this week.

Eurogamer reported that the VALORANT beta will begin “in the next few days.” At time of writing, this quote has now been removed. Esports journalist Rod “Slasher” Breslau said that these rumors are incorrect. Riot later confirmed to Dexerto that speculation regarding the beta arriving this week is “100% false.”

This doesn’t mean that VALORANT won’t be available before the game’s release this summer, however. A closed beta is likely set to take place before an open beta to collect data regarding bugs and game-breaking issues.

Riot is reportedly set to host an invitational event in which several high profile professional esports players from a wide variety of titles will get hands-on time with VALORANT before public release and will shoot promotional material for the game, according to Slasher.

sources tell me Riot's invite event with high profile pro gamers and streamers will be conducted March 10-12th at Riot's Los Angeles HQ to shoot promotional footage for Valorant, possibly to promote the betahttps://t.co/C2Dyev5VfB — Rod 'I don't sign NDAs' Breslau (@Slasher) March 2, 2020

Although the VALORANT beta isn’t coming this week, fans of the game likely won’t have to wait long. It’s speculated that a beta could arrive within the next few months and will take place before the game is released later this year.