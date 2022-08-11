‘It’s just a great feeling’: Beating shroud in NA VCT LCQ gave The Guard’s trent a boost of confidence

Playing against one of the GOATs of first-person shooters requires a lot of mental fortitude—but it looks like it can boost your confidence as well.

The Guard’s Trent Cairns said facing shroud in the opening match of the NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier had a significant impact on him. “Playing against shroud and even playing that good against one of the greatest FPS players in the game boosted my confidence tremendously,” trent said in an interview with Sportskeeda.

Trent recorded 22 kills and just three death against shroud on Aug. 4. The Guard’s representative said that it’s “absurd to hear” he boasted such an eye-watering ratio against the player. “I never really thought I would hear that… I’ve been extremely confident ever since, and it’s just a great feeling.”

In the best-of-three series, trent was the best player on the server with a 75/53/29 KDA ratio, 266 Average Combat Score, and 170 Average Damage per round, according to a VALORANT stat site, VLR.GG. Shroud, on the other hand, underperformed with 157 ACS and 100 ADR.

Since the series against Sentinels, The Guard defeated Cloud9 and qualified for the upper bracket semifinal of the NA VCT LCQ. They will clash with FaZe Clan tomorrow for a spot in the grand final.

Sentinels, meanwhile, are still alive in the tournament after knocking out Shopify Rebellion and will face 100 Thieves in the lower bracket quarterfinals today at 3 pm CT.