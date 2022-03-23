The Guard signs PROD as a VALORANT content creator

North American VALORANT streamer Connor “PROD” Moran has signed with The Guard as a content creator, the organization announced today.

PROD, known in the VALORANT community as “NA’s last hope,” has skyrocketed in popularity over the past few months since his fast playstyle went viral. PROD has been praised and integrated into the professional VALORANT community with Jay “Sinatraa” Won increasing his popularity, in particular.

PROD will be live on The Guard’s YouTube channel tonight at 8pm CT.

You know him as NA's last hope.



We know him as our newest Content Creator!



Join us in welcoming @ProdCM_ to The Guard!#StandGuard pic.twitter.com/EPPjsZl0TG — The Guard (@TheGuard) March 23, 2022

His popularity began to rise last November when clips of his playstyle started to circulate on social media. He averaged around 26 viewers in November but is up to over 4,000 in March this year, according to Twitch Tracker. PROD has amassed over 357,872 followers on Twitch and almost 80,000 on Twitter, at time of writing.

The Guard, which is owned by Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, has become one of the best teams in North American VALORANT following their recent run of form. In the Riot-sponsored VALORANT Champions Tour Stage One Challengers, The Guard are one victory away from securing qualification for VCT Masters in Reykjavík, Iceland, which is set to begin in April. They knocked the former VCT Masters champions Sentinels to the lower bracket on March 18.

The Guard will face off against OpTic Gaming, formerly Envy, on March 25 to try to secure the first NA spot at Masters. The loser of the match will be sent to the lower bracket, where they will face the victor of a lower round three series on March 26.