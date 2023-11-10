The greatest VALORANT round ever? Team Liquid’s Jamppi hits unbelievable trick shot

In the world of VALORANT, absurdity comes in many forms—but this ridiculous round out of Team Liquid star Elias “Jamppi” Olkkonen might just take the cake for the most unbelievable way to win a round on Bind.

The Counter-Strike-turned-VALORANT FPS pro was up 11-5 on Bind, so it’s not like he needed a big play to get his team back into the game. Nevertheless, the Finnish rifler showed up in style with three stupendous kills while streaming this week.

Playing Brimsone, Jamppi hastily lined up an Incendiary grenade and jump-threw it before beginning the retake through Hookah. A sharp headshot onto the opposing Viper kickstarted the retake, which needed to speed up as Viper’s Snake Bite delayed the push onto B.

THE GREATESET VALORANT ROUND YOU WILL SEE HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/Aeigqbqt3g — Liquid Jamppi 🇫🇮 (@Jamppi_) November 9, 2023

Now in a two-versus-two, the carnage begins: Jamppi’s Incendiary grenade finds its mark on the bombsite, burning the Raze to a crisp and leaving the attacking Brimstone alone. But the Brim had a trick up his sleeve in the form of his ultimate, Orbital Strike.

Dropping a smoke then the ultimate, and with no time on the clock, Jamppi had to jump out of Hookah onto the site and find the Brimstone immediately. He did so—but not before hitting a 360-degree turn and firing his Vandal blindly while midair.

His first shot found Brimstone’s head, and the rest is history.

Of particular note is the Incendiary lineup, and an important lesson for those looking to up their VALORANT game. Not only should you consider holding utility for the late round as opposed to firing it early, but knowing and hitting key lineups is paramount to success especially on defense when retaking a lost bombsite.

If there’s anything we can learn from this clip, apart from the importance of utility lineups for each agent, it’s that you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.

Perhaps Jamppi just needs to try a few 360-no scope-jumping Vandal shots when VCT 2024 rolls around next February as Team Liquid looks to rebound after a straight-sets exit in Los Angeles to close out the year.