The best VALORANT teams to watch heading into VCT 2024

VALORANT’s long offseason after the end of the VCT 2023 campaign has only made us more excited for 2024, especially given the roster changes.

Some teams kept their changes small while others made massive overhauls to their roster cores, and teams like Evil Geniuses and NRG just seem keen to make us wait even more. With 2023’s end drawing near, it’s time to look ahead to the teams we need to keep a close eye on in 2024.

These VALORANT teams aren’t necessarily the best on paper or the consensus favorites—they’re simply the ones we think are most interesting to watch going into the VCT 2024 season.

Sentinels

A sign of things to come? Image via @Sentinels on X

Sentinels remain one of the most captivating teams in competitive VALORANT. After an offseason rife with speculation, Sentinels kept their roster moves light but brought on a fully-fledged in-game leader in Mouhamed “johnqt” Ouarid and a respectable sub/sixth man in Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro.

Hopes and expectations from fans are already sky-high, but it’s hard to blame them after what’s been a fairly stellar offseason. Zekken continues to shine on duelist, TenZ is finding a new favorite in Omen, and the team is clicking and winning under johnqt. But there’s an extra reason to keep tabs on Sentinels: Zellsis has been fitting in very well as an extended sub for pANcada. Could this move become a permanent one?

DRX

DRX took a big risk this offseason. Image via Riot Games/VCT Pacific

2023 was yet another year where DRX established themselves as one of the best teams in the world yet still came up short in their quest for a trophy. In the first year of partnership, they fell in the semifinals at LOCK//IN, lost the Pacific grand finals against Paper Rex, and bowed out early at both Masters Tokyo and Champions. Going forward, the organization has made a huge move by breaking up one of the longest-running roster cores in VALORANT‘s short history.

Original members Goo “Rb” Sang-min and Kim “Zest” Gi-seok have been moved to the inactive roster, meaning the team will keep late 2023 newcomer Jung “Foxy9” Jae-sung. They also promoted youngster Cho “Flashback” Min-hyuk from their prospects team. The moves indicate that DRX being considered a top team isn’t enough; they want to win, and they’ll bet on a rookie with big shoes to fill to get them a trophy.

Leviatán

The MVP. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Any team that picks up a player like Erick “aspas” Santos, the reigning VCT Americas MVP and All-Pro Duelist, is instantly elevated to must-watch status. What more can be said that hasn’t been said already? Aspas is one of the most mechanically gifted players in the world who can be relied upon in a clutch and is equally viable on Raze as he is on Jett.

But Leviatán is hardly a one-man show; Aspas will play under one of the game’s most prolific and highlight-making IGLs in Francisco “kiNgg” Aravena, and the team reached up into NA Challengers to grab Ian “tex” Botsch after his successful Ascension run with The Guard. Under a new coach in former KOI shotcaller Alex “goked” Kie, Leviatán could easily be considered a contender in 2024.