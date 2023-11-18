PAncada publicly voices displeasure with Sentinels’ 6-man roster situation

In a clip from a recent stream—which he then posted on social media on Nov. 17—Bryan “pANcada” Luna voiced his displeasure with his current playing time on the Sentinels VALORANT roster.

“Pra que essa mira toda se nem jogo,” pAncada captioned the clip on Twitter, which translates to, “why all this aim if I don’t even play?”

Sentinels are currently running a six-man roster for the 2024 OFF//SEASON, which includes pAncada, his former LOUD teammate Gustavo “Sacy” Henrique Rossi da Silva, Zachary “zekken” Patrone, Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, Mouhamed “johnqt” Amine Ouarid, and Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro.

PAncada and Zelsis both fill the controller role and even use the same main agent, Omen. This obviously seems to put them in direct competition for the starting spot with this role and agent on the Sentinels roster. That said, Zelsis has also been known to use other controller agents like Viper and to occasionally flex onto other roles, like initiator or sentinel, so it wouldn’t necessarily be a stretch to imagine a line-up that features both he and pAncada in starting spots, or having them switch out depending on the map they’re playing.

But that hasn’t been the reality of the situation so far. During the offseason ahead of VCT 2024, Sentinels has been participating in several show matches. In the recent Sentinels Invitational event, pAncada barely played across four matches, and when he did, he performed poorly.

He didn’t even play on Sentinels’ side during their showmatch against tarik’s team, instead joining the ranks of the content creator’s squad featuring Boostio, s0m, and former Sentinels in-game leader ShahZaM.

Considering the fact that pAncada also shared his critical tweet on his Instagram story the same day he posted it, it seems that the former Brazilian star is not exactly happy with his current position on his new team.

Many fans feel similarly about the former world champion’s playing time, with some stating it would be “a straight up insult,” if pAncada doesn’t get to participate in franchised play during the 2024 season. Others are speculating that he may be looking to make a move back to Brazil.