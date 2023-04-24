The best ability combos in VALORANT

Strategic possibilities in VALORANT’s competitive scene are limitless, with players frequently discovering intelligent tactics to dumbfound and debilitate their opponents in matches. One such strategy allows players to combine multiple abilities and yield a potent effect against enemies—popularly known as ability combos.

Combining abilities that fit together is a fundamental strategy in high-elo VALORANT and the esports scene, and you can easily master deadly utility combos with some practice and team coordination. You may have already noticed professional players using effective pairings if you follow the pro-VCT circuit.

To give an iconic example, in the erstwhile VCT LOCK//IN, EMEA’s FNATIC used a Fade’s Seize and Brimstone’s Orbital Strike (Ultimate) together against 100 Thieves on Fracture’s A Door. Not only did the impressive execution astonish the audience, but it also got FNATIC an important kill.

So let’s take a look at the most popular kill-effective ability combos you can use in VALORANT. You’ll need to have a duo to perform these perfectly, however, as communicating for such tactics in a solo queue can be a headache.

Best VALORANT ability combos

Raze’s Paint Shells/Showstopper + Fade’s Seize

Besides being the perfect tool to clear critical corners, Fade’s Seize can work wonders in combination with health-damaging abilities due to its restricting effect. This plan works best if you know lineups, but it can also be improvised.

Throw the Seize at a predictable spot where your enemy may have set camp, and ask Raze to deploy her Paint Shells at the same spot. Raze’s ultimate ability, Showstopper, can also be combined with Fade’s Seize, as can be Raze’s Boom Bot.

Sova’s Shock Bolt + Viper’s Snake Bite

Snake Bite is one of the most potent deterrent abilities in VALORANT due to its vulnerable status effect and damage potential. Similarly, Shock Bolt deals heavy damage if an enemy chooses to remain in its area of effect.

Sova’s Shock Bolt can be used with Viper’s molly to easily kill a spike planter or defuser, as well as punish common moves such as orb collecting or trespassing on Mid. You can also throw in Sage’s Slow Orb or Astra’s Gravity Well to further boost the effect.

Brimstone’s Incendiary/Orbital Strike + Sage’s Slow Orb/Fade’s Seize

Brimstone’s Incendiary (molly) and Orbital Strike (ultimate) can be combined with Fade’s Seize or Sage’s Slow Orb to stop enemies from escaping the area of effect. Needless to say, these combinations can secure some pretty impressive kills for the team.

Brimstone’s Orbital Strike + Breach’s Rolling Thunder

Brimstone and Breach’s ultimate abilities are a deadly duo and can evaporate any unlucky enemy (or an entire team) caught in the turmoil within seconds. Breach’s Rolling Thunder can effectively stun multiple enemies and slow them down, preventing them from escaping the wrath of Brimstone’s Orbital Strike.

KAY/O’s FRAG/MENT + Sage’s Slow Orb/Fade’s Seize

It’s interesting to note how important Sage’s Slow Orb and Fade’s Seize are in VALORANT. Combine them with any deterrent ability, and you can have a free kill in your bucket. KAY/O’s grenade can be used in combination with Seize or Slow Orb at chokepoints or site entrances to punish an enemy pushing through.

Gekko’s Mosh Pit + Sage’s Slow Orb/Fade’s Seize/Astra’s Gravity Well

Gekko’s Mosh Pit has a slightly delayed yet deadly effect on enemies. It’s a discouraging utility, but players have the opportunity to dodge its effect easily. To fix this disadvantage, use Slow Orb, Gravity Well, or Seize in combination with Mosh Pit to teach an overly aggressive opponent a lesson for life.

Sova’s Hunter’s Fury + Gekko’s Thrash

Aside from being one of the best ultimate abilities for post-plant scenarios, Sova’s Hunter’s Fury is incredibly difficult to dodge, especially in a chaotic chokepoint situation. Combine it with Gekko’s ultimate, and you can secure kills easily when the enemies are detained.

Sova’s Hunter’s Fury + Yoru’s Dimensional Drift

Yoru’s Dimensional Drift can effortlessly get you the intel you need to unleash Hunter’s Fury on your opponents. Keep an eye on the minimap as your teammate reveal the opponents’ positions. As a bonus, ask Yoru to blind them, which will confuse the enemies even further.

While cross-agent ability combos are hard to perform while playing solo, you can always resort to clubbing your agent’s abilities together—Viper’s Poison Cloud + Snake Bite and Brimstone’s Incendiary + Orbital Strike—to create solo-queue-friendly strategies in VALORANT.