The 6 best VALORANT Agents to use for Replication game mode

VALORANT’s Patch 2.09 dropped yesterday with a bunch of minor balance changes and map tweaks. Though competitive players may need to spend a decent amount of time to see if anything in the meta has changed, a new limited-time game mode will be available for fans to enjoy.

In the Replication game mode, teams will get to play with a single agent. When a Replication match begins, you’ll be able to vote on an agent. Once the agent is selected, all of the members of your team will play as the chosen character.

If you’re already having evil thoughts about perma-flashing your enemies, Riot may be one step ahead of you on that one since the developer also included a “flashguard” to help VALORANT players maintain their eye health.

The Replication game mode will only be available for two weeks, and these are the agents that you should try playing in the mode before it rotates out.

Raze

When you know the enemy team is rushing through a corridor, there won’t be enough grenades in the world to cut them off. That may not be an issue at all, if you have a team of Razes, however.

A full Raze team can open the door to a world of opportunities both in terms of defense and offense. You can try flying into a bomb-site with Raze’s Blast Packs or set your Boom Bots toward the same direction for a robot uprising.

Paint Shells, on the other hand, can be a nightmare to deal with for your opponents. Throwing a couple of them from different directions to corner the enemy team can be enough to secure around by itself. When you all have your ultimates available, you may as well queue up the song Boom Boom Pow by The Black Eyed Peas.

Cypher

In most VALORANT games, the information flow within a team is often the deciding factor between securing a round or going bust. The level of communication can increase drastically if you’re a team of Cyphers.

With carefully placed Spycams around the map, you can have eyes on almost anywhere important on the map. Trapwires will work wonderfully to secure objectives, and once all Cyphers start using their ultimates, your enemies will have nowhere to hide on the map.

Omen

No matter the map or the composition you’re running, Omen can always be a crucial part of any lineup. Considering the number of mobility tools he has, dealing with him can prove itself to be a difficult task.

While one decent Omen is already a trouble for most teams, dealing with five of them can make anyone dizzy. As five Omens, you can surround the enemy team from all angles, but it can also be a double-edged sword. If you get separated around the map, you can also get picked off one by one, which is never good.

Viper

Having less space to work with while you’re covering a site can make it impossible to withstand enemy fire. Once you block an exit, you can just expect your enemies to show up from the other side.

With a team of Vipers you can lay down multiple Toxic Screen and trap your opponents in a box. To stay one step ahead of your opponents, you may want to get up-to-date with all the smoke and wall locations for Viper.

Brimstone

Brimstone has multiple abilities that make him a great pick for the Replication game mode. It’s his ultimate that lets him really shine, however, and your enemies will need to think not twice but thrice after you occupy a bombsite with multiple Orbital Strikes.

Aside from his ultimate, Incendiary will also be another great tool that can make it relatively easier to defend our push hotspots on any map.

Killjoy

If you liked the idea of starting a robot uprising with Raze, you might also want to give it a try with Killjoy as well. Killjoy is equipped with multiple automated tools that make her one of the best agents to try out in the Replication mode.

Setting up multiple Alarmbots and Turrets at the same time can be quite difficult to deal with for your opponents, and you’ll be able to get creating with all the extra Lockdown charges on your team.