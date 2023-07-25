The 5 VALORANT agents with highest win rates in Radiant are among the least picked in Episode 7

If you’re trying to climb to the highest ranked tier of competitive VALORANT, don’t sleep on agents just because you don’t see them picked often. As it turns out, five of the least-picked agents in Radiant have the highest win rate during Episode Seven, Act One so far—though maybe don’t run all five in the same comp.

In order of highest to lowest, the top five agents in win percentage among Radiant matches in VALORANT Episode Seven, Act One are Sage, Phoenix, Gekko, Fade, and Neon, according to stats site Blitz.gg. Sitting just behind Neon is a trio of very popular agents in Skye, Raze, and Phoenix.

Related: Best and worst VALORANT agents for each map

But the agents at the very top can hardly be considered popular, especially in Radiant. Each of the five at the top has a pick rate that’s 2.0 percent or lower, with the lowest being Neon and Gekko at only 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. Aside from Harbor, both Neon and Gekko have been the least picked of any agents in this act.

While both have a small sample size of matches to determine their Radiant win rate, it’s worth noting that Neon has always been among the least-picked agents in recent acts but still ended up on the bottom of the list when it comes to win rate, while Gekko has maintained a win rate spot close to the middle since joining the game for Episode Six, Act Two.

Related: One VALORANT agent is returning to his best form in ranked and pro play

Neon could still eventually fall, though, and likely will. Among all duelists, she has the lowest K/D and the second lowest average ACS behind only Yoru, and outside of win rate, her numbers are no higher than in previous acts. The same issues still plague her: Sprinting and sliding just aren’t that valuable, Relay Bolt is a pretty weak and inaccurate concuss ability, and her ultimate isn’t quite as lethal as others and can be negated rather quickly.

Phoenix, though, continues to be a dominant duelist despite a mediocre-at-best pick rate. He has the second-highest win rate and is tied for the third-highest K/D and ACS of any agent.

About the author