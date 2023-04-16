TenZ likely to play VCT Americas match through hand injury with Sentinels’ star sub still out

Sentinels needs a bounceback win in VCT Americas after a one-sided loss at the hands of NRG last week, but they will have to get it done with their superstar franchise player playing through pain, as the organization is still working on solving issues around their sixth man.

Sentinels star Tyson “TenZ” Ngo reportedly has a “joint infection” on his left index finger, according to his fiancé and 100 Thieves streamer Kyedae. Kyedae informed Sentinels streamer Tarik of the condition during Tarik’s co-stream of VCT Americas on Saturday.

TenZ also posted an image of the infection himself to his Instagram story, with the caption “wtf happened to my finger.” The image shows a significant amount of joint swelling on his left index finger. Even with the swelling not on his dominant shooting hand, playing through infection will almost certainly be irritating for him.

With the woes affecting Sentinels’ sixth-man role, TenZ will have to play through it today. Former OpTic star Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen took on the role back in March, but the Canadian isn’t able to get to Los Angeles in time as he is still supposedly waiting on a visa. He was brought in to fill the sixth-man role for Hunter “SicK” Mims, who was arrested and jailed for criminal trespassing back in March. SicK has since been released, and has been suspended by Sentinels and forced to undergo training.

For Sentinels as a whole, the task set before them today is already a daunting one, as they face a dangerous Leviatán in the opening match on Sunday. Both teams enter the matchup with 1-1 records and are each coming off a week two loss.