SicK released from jail after 11 days in confinement

North American VALORANT player and streamer Hunter “SicK” Mims has been released from jail, according to the latest entries by the Collin County jail.

SicK spent 11 days in jail for criminal trespassing, which reportedly occurred following a public altercation at a Ferrari car dealership. He was arrested on March 4 with a bond set at $5,000. Sentinels paid for the bond and paid for his sister to be sent to Dallas, Texas, to facilitate his release from jail, as reported by Dot Esports.

He was temporarily suspended by Sentinels following his arrest and will be required to complete training before he is eligible to return, also reported by Dot Esports.

Sentinels signed former OpTic Gaming player Marved to the VALORANT roster as the substitute player to replace SicK earlier this week. Marved will not be made active on the starting roster at this time, Dot understands.

SicK has a tenured history with Sentinels in VALORANT. The organization and the player have been inseparable since Sick made the switch from competitive CS:GO to VALORANT upon the game’s release in 2020.

SicK has been inactive from professional VALORANT since May 2021. He was named as Sentinels’ substitute player for the upcoming Americas international league, which is set to begin in a few weeks.

Sentinels will face 100 Thieves in the opening match on April 1.