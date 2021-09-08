Team Liquid to reportedly trial Nivera to expand VALORANT roster

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom, a Belgian CS:GO player currently under contract with Vitality, will trial with Team Liquid’s VALORANT team as the organization is looking to create a six-man roster, according to a joint report from Upcomer and VLR.gg.

Liquid is set to test Nivera in place of the British player James “Kryptix” Affleck, who has been a part of the team since the organization entered VALORANT‘s competitive scene with the signing of fish123 in August 2020. The Belgian had been on Liquid’s radar before and were close to signing with the organization in May, but the deal fell through and the European squad hasn’t made any changes since then.

If Nivera signs with Liquid, he’d play with his older brother and star ScreaM, who has been playing for Liquid since August 2020 and made a successful transition from Counter-Strike to VALORANT. Nivera has been inactive since March 2021, after Vitality moved him to the bench as a result of Valve’s decision to penalize teams who sub out players in the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) circuit.

Liquid fell short to Gambit at the EMEA VCT Stage Three: Challengers Playoffs and failed to make it into VCT Masters Three Berlin, which is set to kick off on Friday, Sept. 10. The loss also cost their automatic qualification for Champions, the most important VALORANT tournament of 2021.

The European squad are currently preparing for the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier, which will begin on Oct. 10 and will see one team secure a spot in VALORANT Champions.