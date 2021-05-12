Nivera is reportedly close to joining Team Liquid’s VALORANT team

Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom, a young CS:GO star who’s sitting on Vitality’s bench, may join Team Liquid’s VALORANT division soon, according to a report by French website 1pv.fr.

The negotiations between the two esports organizations are still ongoing at this time and an official announcement can only come after VCT Masters Reykjavík, according to 1pv.fr. If the deal is finalized, though, Nivera would team up with his famous brother Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom for the first time in VALORANT.

If Nivera joins Liquid, this will be the team's second roster change this year. The European squad replaced Adam "ec1s" Eccles with the former CS:GO AWPer Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen in February after other teams started to catch up with them. They recently won the VCT 2021 EMEA Stage Two Challengers Finals, booking their spot in the VCT Masters Reykjavík, the first international VALORANT LAN tournament.

Nivera joined Vitality CS:GO as a sixth man in October 2020 and immediately had a positive impact on the team. He helped them win the BLAST Premier Fall Finals over Astralis and IEM Beijing Europe over Natus Vincere. The 19-year-old, though, was moved to the bench in March after Valve's decision to issue penalties to teams who sub out players in the Regional Major Ranking (RMR) circuit.

The 1pv.fr report doesn't say who Liquid would let go to open space for Nivera but it apparently could be anyone aside from ScreaM, who's been one of the best VALORANT players since the game was released.

