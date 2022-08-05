Team Liquid finalizes VALORANT roster with dimasick, new coach eMIL

Liquid has brought in two reinforcements ahead of the EMEA VCT Last Chance Qualifier.

Team Liquid has signed Kazakh VALORANT player Dmitriy “dimasick” Matvienko to fill the hole in the roster left by Aurimas “Dreamas” Zablockis’ departure in July. Additionally, Liquid signed former Guild Swedish head coach Emil Sandgren to replace Connor “Sliggy” Blomfield.

Dimasick and eMIL join Liquid just ahead of the EMEA VCT Last Chance Qualifier, which promises only one spot at 2022 VALORANT Champions, the most-anticipated tournament of the year. The LCQ competition features Liquid, Guild, G2, Acend, Natus Vincere, OG LDN UTD, BBL Esports, and M3 Champions.

“His focused mind, skillset and humour bring a great dynamic to the team,” Liquid said of dimasick. “We are so happy to have you on board!”

Introducing the newest member of Team Liquid Valorant: dimasick, who will be joining us for the remainder of this season.



His focused mind, skillset and humour bring a great dynamic to the team. We are so happy to have you on board!

Introducing our short king



Welcome eMIL

Liquid’s VALORANT lineup had been missing one player since the beginning of July when Dreamas left the organization after just one month with the team following the benching of Travis “L1NK” Mendoza. Dimasick, on the other hand, had been waiting for a new opportunity in free agency since April 2022, when he parted ways with Team Finest.

As for the coaching role, the European squad had played without a skipper since May when Connor “Sliggy” Blomfield stepped down. Sliggy had been a member of Liquid since the organization established its VALORANT roster in August 2020.

Dimasick and eMIL will debut under the Liquid banner at the EMEA VCT LCQ, which will run from Aug. 7 to 14.