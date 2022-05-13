Sliggy steps down from Team Liquid’s VALORANT roster

Connor “Sliggy” Blomfield announced that he has stepped down from Team Liquid’s VALORANT roster following Masters Reykjavik 2022, citing a “difference in vision and direction within the team.”

Sliggy has been with the core of Team Liquid since April 2020, when they were known as fish123. Liquid enjoyed sustained success throughout the 2021 VALORANT Champions tour, including a top-four finish at Masters Reykjavik, VALORANT’s first international LAN. They did not qualify for Masters Berlin, however.

I stepped down from the team after Iceland due to a difference in vision and direction within the team



Thank you for all the support you have given me @TeamLiquid and to all the fans, you have been amazing



I had some of the best memories with the guys and learnt so much — Liquid Sliggy (@Sliggy_) May 13, 2022

Their Reykjavik performance earned them enough circuit points to qualify for EMEA’s Last Chance Qualifier. Liquid emerged as victors at the LCQ, earning themselves a spot at Champions. At Champions, Liquid found themselves in the semifinals, where they were defeated by eventual winners Acend.

Heading into 2022, Liquid was hailed as one of Europe’s best. In Stage One, Liquid were on the cusp of qualifying for Reykjavik, but a fiery G2 squad denied them of their hopes. Due to FunPlus Phoenix’s inability to attend the event, though, Liquid were invited as their replacement.

Liquid were unable to replicate their previous Reykjavik success. With close losses to LOUD and ZETA Division, Liquid bowed out with a top-eight finish.

With Sliggy’s departure, the team will, for the first time since their inception, have to search for a new head coach to fill the vacancy. Liquid return to action on May 14, when they face BIG in their opening match of Stage Two.