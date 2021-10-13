Team Envy acquires VALORANT coach Chet from TSM

Ahead of their upcoming run at VCT Champions, Team Envy has brought in new leadership for its VALORANT team with the acquisition of coach Chet Singh, who now departs TSM.

The move was announced during the chaos of the second day of the NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier, an event that Envy were able to bypass by reaching the grand finals of VCT Masters Three Berlin. Reaching that point in Berlin allowed Envy to earn enough VCT points to finish second in the NA standings, securing a direct spot at Champions.

A mastermind in game and on the timeline…



Welcome the newest member of #NVVAL, Coach @chetsingh pic.twitter.com/eiqPyEETFy — ENVY (@Envy) October 13, 2021

During that Berlin run, the team operated with coach Michael “Mikes” Hockom coaching remotely from the U.S. due to passport delays, while the players competed in Germany. But weeks after the event ended, Mikes went public with his frustrations surrounding his contract status with the org and the two sides parted ways.

After a 3 month period of waiting for a contract to be completed and a concerning lack of communication from the org on the matter, I will no longer be working with Envy going forward. I appreciate the team taking a chance on me when others wouldn't. (1/2) — Mikes (@MikesHD_) October 1, 2021

The TSM camp, meanwhile, was rooting for Envy or any of the North American teams in Berlin to win the event so that they could sneak into the NA LCQ. But with Gambit taking home the title, TSM’s disappointing VCT campaign came to an unceremonious end. TSM is now without a complete starting lineup and a coach as it looks to prepare for the 2022 VCT campaign.

Envy will compete with Chet as their coach at Champions, beginning Dec. 2.

