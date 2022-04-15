Tarik’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

A former NA CS:GO pro and one-time Major winner, Tarik has continued to find a huge amount of success since switching to streaming VALORANT.

In 2022, he currently leads all VALORANT streamers in hours watched with roughly 15.8 million hours watched, more than big names like TenZ and ShahZaM, and even more than the official VALORANT channel, according to SullyGnome. His VCT co-streams will frequently attract more viewership than the official broadcast.

He’s an exceptional in-game talent as well. Here is tarik’s list of VALORANT settings, including his mouse sensitivity, crosshair settings, keybinds, and more.

Mouse settings

DPI800
In-game Sensitivity0.471
Scoped Sensitivity1.0
Logitech G703 LIGHTSPEED

Crosshair settings

These are the crosshair settings on Tarik’s list of Nightbot commands. But in recent streams, he’s been using both the sole dot crosshair and the yay crosshair. Again, the settings below are for a crosshair that he has not used in some time.

ColorWhiteInner Lines1 / 5 / 1 / 1
OutlinesOn / 0.5 / 1Outer Lines1 / 2 / 3 / 5
Center Dot On / Thickness: 3Fade / Movement / Firing ErrorOff / Off / Off
Crosshair profile code: 0;P;0t;1;0l;5;0o;1;0a;1;0m;1;0f;0;1t;3;1o;5;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Key bindings

CrouchLeft Ctrl
WalkLeft Shift
JumpSpacebar
Ability 1C
Ability 2Q
Ability 3E
Ultimate AbilityX
Logitech G Pro

Video and monitor settings

Refresh rate240 Hz
Resolution1680×1050
GraphicsLow-medium
VignetteOff
VSyncOff
Anti-AliasingMSAA 4x
Anisotropic Filtering4x
Improve ClarityOff
[BETA] Experimental SharpeningOff
BloomOn
DistortionOff
Cast ShadowsOff
LG ULTRAGEAR 27GN750-B