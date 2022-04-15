Tarik’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

A former NA CS:GO pro and one-time Major winner, Tarik has continued to find a huge amount of success since switching to streaming VALORANT.

In 2022, he currently leads all VALORANT streamers in hours watched with roughly 15.8 million hours watched, more than big names like TenZ and ShahZaM, and even more than the official VALORANT channel, according to SullyGnome. His VCT co-streams will frequently attract more viewership than the official broadcast.

He’s an exceptional in-game talent as well. Here is tarik’s list of VALORANT settings, including his mouse sensitivity, crosshair settings, keybinds, and more.

Mouse settings

DPI 800 In-game Sensitivity 0.471 Scoped Sensitivity 1.0 Logitech G703 LIGHTSPEED

Crosshair settings

These are the crosshair settings on Tarik’s list of Nightbot commands. But in recent streams, he’s been using both the sole dot crosshair and the yay crosshair. Again, the settings below are for a crosshair that he has not used in some time.

Color White Inner Lines 1 / 5 / 1 / 1 Outlines On / 0.5 / 1 Outer Lines 1 / 2 / 3 / 5 Center Dot On / Thickness: 3 Fade / Movement / Firing Error Off / Off / Off Crosshair profile code: 0;P;0t;1;0l;5;0o;1;0a;1;0m;1;0f;0;1t;3;1o;5;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Key bindings

Crouch Left Ctrl Walk Left Shift Jump Spacebar Ability 1 C Ability 2 Q Ability 3 E Ultimate Ability X Logitech G Pro

Video and monitor settings