Tarik’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

A former NA CS:GO pro and one-time Major winner, Tarik has continued to find a huge amount of success since switching to streaming VALORANT.
In 2022, he currently leads all VALORANT streamers in hours watched with roughly 15.8 million hours watched, more than big names like TenZ and ShahZaM, and even more than the official VALORANT channel, according to SullyGnome. His VCT co-streams will frequently attract more viewership than the official broadcast.
He’s an exceptional in-game talent as well. Here is tarik’s list of VALORANT settings, including his mouse sensitivity, crosshair settings, keybinds, and more.
Mouse settings
Crosshair settings
These are the crosshair settings on Tarik’s list of Nightbot commands. But in recent streams, he’s been using both the sole dot crosshair and the yay crosshair. Again, the settings below are for a crosshair that he has not used in some time.