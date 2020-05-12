T1 signs ex-CS:GO player Food to VALORANT roster

T1 has made another move to fill out its VALORANT roster.

The organization has signed Victor “Food” Wong, a former CS:GO player, who most recently played for Swole Patrol, T1 announced via Twitter. He previously represented eUnited and Team Singularity in CS:GO.

Food played with Swole Patrol for a combined three months this year, with his two stints being separated by a one-month run with eUnited, with whom Food finished top eight at ESL One New York and the 10th season of the ESL Pro League.

Already on T1’s VALORANT roster is former CS:GO players Keven “AZK” Larivière, Austin “Crashies” Roberts, and Braxton “Brax” Pierce, Food’s former Swole Patrol teammate. The team will be coached by Daniel “fRoD” Montaner, who coached Lazarus Esports and Swole Patrol before moving to VALORANT.

Food and his T1 teammates are not the only ones making the switch to VALORANT. Swole Patrol captain Ryan “Freakazoid” Abadir tweeted yesterday he was retiring from CS:GO to play VALORANT. He had frequently mentioned Swole Patrol’s unsponsored status and said it would be tough to keep the roster together without an organization signing them.

Pros from the Overwatch scene have jumped to VALORANT, too. Reigning Overwatch League MVP and champion Sinatraa announced his retirement from OW April 28—in the middle of the season—to sign with Sentinels and play VALORANT.

While Riot Games has created one of the most successful esports in the world in League of Legends, the VALORANT developers have said they want the new game’s esports scene to be a “little more grassroots.”