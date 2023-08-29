Staggering odds of getting dream VALORANT skins has players up in arms

VALORANT players have calculated the odds of getting their favorite skin in the cosmetic shop, and it almost gives CS:GO a run for its money. Currently, VALORANT’s market changes daily to give players plenty of opportunities to get the skin they desire, but some have been waiting months to buy what they want.

Since there are 679 skins in VALORANT, a player who logs on every single day has a 0.59 percent chance of getting their dream skin. This led players to call for a change to VALORANT’s market structure this week.

The community gathered to provide Riot Games with a simple fix via an Aug. 28 Reddit post. And it’s as simple as copying one of its other massive titles.

Using League of Legends’ shop structure seems to be the preferred method for VALORANT players. League uses what players call an “open store,” which allows people to purchase the skin they want when they want it.

Players claimed they waited as long as nine months to find their dream skin, logging in every day in the process. While these statistics show how difficult it is to get your desired skin, once you’ve purchased a selection of other cosmetics the odds seem to drop.

This is because previously purchased cosmetics don’t appear in the market after being bought.

Players claim Riot uses this market method to push them into purchasing skins. The player base seems to be well aware that a skin might not return for months at a time, meaning people are more likely to buy it before it disappears.

By changing it to a structure similar to League’s open store market, players will get the opportunity to get their dream skin without waiting months on end.

