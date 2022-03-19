Sources: T1 practice without Seven

North American and South Korean organization T1 has run practices without Johann “seven” Hernandez on its VALORANT roster, multiple sources told Dot Esports on March 19.

The youngster will likely be on his way out and the team will likely undergo a slight change going forward, according to multiple sources.

T1 have a few months to practice with a new player prior to the start of the NA VALORANT Champions Tour Stage Two, which is set to begin on May 5 with an open qualifier.

T1 was one of the many major organizations that did not qualify for the first stage of VCT earlier this year. During the first open qualifier, T1 fell to Rise in the upper bracket on Jan. 29. Rise would eventually qualify for the main event.

T1’s lower bracket run, on the other hand, was full of controversy. The team’s coach, David “dd8” Denis, was found to have illegally communicated with his team during a match against TSM, which led to T1 forfeiting the match and eliminated them from the first open qualifier through disqualification. Dd8 was later temporarily suspended by the organization.

In February, the second open qualifier began with a few easy victories for T1. They lost to both VIRTUOSO and Cosmic Divide, however, leading to an early exit for the team. This ruled them out for Riot-held competition for the next few months.

T1 also took part in the Knights Monthly Gauntlet 2022: February, which concluded on Feb. 25. They finished inside of the top eight but fell to Renegades in the quarterfinals.

