Sources: Sentinels in discussions to sign Kanpeki

North American organization Sentinels is set to acquire Akrew player Eric “Kanpeki” Xu for their VALORANT roster, multiple sources have told Dot Esports.

Discussions between the two parties are in the early stages but the deal is expected to be completed tonight. Kanpeki has practiced with Sentinels in VALORANT scrims for a few days in place of Jared “zombs” Gitlin.

The roster lock for VALORANT Champions Tour Stage 2 Challengers ends tonight, however. So Sentinels need to sign Kanpeki within the next few hours to have him on their starting VALORANT roster.

If the move is not complete, Zombs will remain on the roster.

Zombs will be benched if the move is completed. While Jay “Sinatraa” Won’s future remains unclear, he will likely not re-join Sentinels at this time. He did practice with the team about a week ago, however, as reported by Dot Esports.

Sinatraa expressed his interest to return to the professional VALORANT circuit on April 12, just over a year after he was accused of sexual assault by his ex-girlfriend Cleo Hernandez. Sinatraa is yet to be found guilty of committing a crime, however. He is cleared to compete by VALORANT developers and tournament hosts Riot Games.

Kanpeki has played with Akrew for a few months and won several smaller tournaments outside of the VALORANT Champions Tour circuit. Akrew won several NSG Winter Championships late last year and won the NSG: Winter Championship in Philadelphia, which concluded on Jan. 9.

VCT Stage 2 Challengers will begin on April 28 and conclude on May 2.