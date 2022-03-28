Sources: Deal between Rise and mystery buyer for VALORANT team falls through

Negotiations between North American organization Rise Nation and an unknown org have concluded without reaching an agreement for the transfer of the VALORANT team, multiple sources with knowledge of the deal told Dot Esports on March 28.

While the identity of all parties involved is unknown, tournament host Rival Room was one of the organizations known to be active during the negotiations. A separate group of investors then attempted to follow up on the purchase of Rise’s VALORANT team but failed to meet the deadline set by Rise, according to multiple sources.

Rise players were informed that they would be on new salaries and were “lied to” by the buyers, according to sources close to the players.

“Selling dreams to all of our players telling them things that they could do in a certain time with no proof or any backing of it literally just lies,” one Rise employee with knowledge of the deal told Dot Esports today. “So with delay after delay and lie after lie here we are today with a dead deal and a bunch of players lost on what to do because of an organization that tried poaching from us [Rise] when they had zero funding to do so.”

As a result of the collapse of the deal, the Rise players will likely find new teams to join. Two of the Rise players have initiated contact with other organizations.

Sova player Derrek Ha has been linked with a move to 100 Thieves while FaZe has lined up a move for Phat “supamen” Le, as reported by Dot Esports on March 23.