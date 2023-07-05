Someone is running VALORANT at 1000 FPS thanks to AMD and a custom PC

VALORANT content creator cjaiye posted today a video of gameplay they captured while playing on a PC that can run the tactical shooter at 1,000 frames-per-second, an astonishing speed for any competitive first-person-shooter.

The two-minute Twitter clip shows connorjaiye playing on the in-game practice range and against other players with their FPS running between ~900 and ~1200. They also detail the parts that went into building a PC capable of this astonishing feat, though they provide more detail in their full-length YouTube video.

To build a PC capable of running VALORANT at such a ludicrous framerate, cjaiye used the following pieces:

AMD RYZEN 7 7800X3D

AMD RX 6950XD graphics card

MAG B650 Tomahawk WiFi motherboard with custom AMD 5 slot

If you don’t have hookups at AMD for sponsored content, upgrading your PC or building a new one that’s comparable to cjaiye’s will be a fairly costly endeavor. The AMD RYZEN 7 7800X3D retails for $449 on AMD’s website, with the higher-end AMD RYZEN 9 7900X3D and AMD RYZEN 9 7950X3D processors going for $599 and $699, respectively.

The AMD RX 6950XD graphics card that cjaiye used was on sale through the AMD website, reducing its cost from $1099 to $699, but it’s now completely out of stock, so any hopefuls will have to look for other retailers to try to snag one.

Meanwhile, you can only get the MAG B650 Tomahawk WiFi motherboard from online retailers, and it runs for about $219.95 on Amazon. That’s a total of $1,367.95 for this beefy upgrade—assuming you could actually get all of the required parts—not including any taxes, shipping fees, or other components you might need for the build.

If you can’t afford, and/or can’t find all of these parts to supe up your gaming rig, don’t worry. There are other ways you can improve your FPS and PC performance while playing VALORANT that aren’t as expensive or hard to come by.

About the author