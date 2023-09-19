Sentinels VALORANT superstar shows how surprisingly easy playing the entry role can be

When a pro player plays any game, they have this incredible ability to make high-level and difficult feats look incredibly easy, and on a consistent basis as well. This happens in VALORANT, but it’s reaching the point where even the dumbest-looking plays look brilliant.

Sentinels’ duelist and entry specialist Zachary “zekken” Patrone is one of the game’s most brilliant players; a mechanical maestro with incredible raw aiming skill and an exceptional combination of ability and confidence to get entry kills on a consistent basis. Whether it’s on Raze or Jett, his ability to create space and kills for his team is exceptionally valuable, and at only 18 years old, he’s only going to get better.

valorant ascent entry beginners guide (2023) pic.twitter.com/7unxUQgiDx — zach (@zekkenVAL) September 19, 2023

He is also a good initiator player, having played a lot of Sova and KAY/O during his time with XSET. But in a recent ranked match, while playing Sova on Ascent, he was down to only his ultimate in what ended up being a decisive attack round. So naturally, he turned his brain off.

Coming up through Catwalk and then A Short, zekken found a Vandal and just started hopping through Tree room, the A Short Door, around Generator, and all the way to the boxes leading to Heaven, with his knife out the entire time. He even hopped past a Fade player in the smoke, who fired six Judge shots at him and missed everything. Amazingly, he got to the boxes unscathed and picked up two headshots, then went through Window and leaped into Garden to get the final kill on the unaware Brimstone, securing the flawless round victory.

Even by pro player standards, zekken made this “play” look way too easy, although he’s definitely helped out by a Fade who missed every shot, didn’t communicate to their Sage that zekken was on site, and then seemingly forgot that he was there before turning to hold an angle that had been walled off. At the end of the clip, you can hear zekken try to hold a laugh in after what just happened.

Is entrying really this easy? No. But if this is working at whatever rank one of the world’s best players is playing at, maybe it’s worth a try in your Silver games.

