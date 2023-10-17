Sentinels to debut VALORANT roster versus Ludwig and Moist, but only Sentinels superfans can attend

You can't make me go back to the office, even for TenZ.

The 2024 Sentinels VALORANT roster will make its official debut during the VCT OFF//SEASON, taking on the Moist x Shopify collective roster in a “$5k Bounty Showmatch” in front of dueling hosts Ludwig and Tarik. A select few will be able to attend in person, but only if they are part of the Sentinels paid fan club.

In-person tickets are only available to members of the SEN Society fan club, which costs $5 a month to be a part of. CitiSENship of SEN Society, as it is called, gives fans exclusive content such as unreleased and behind-the-scenes videos, player Q+A’s, and merchandise.

Making tickets to the event exclusive might be a result of the venue choice, as the match is taking place in the Sentinels offices. SEN Society members that do purchase tickets will also get to meet the members of the team after the match, which would include Sentinels’ primary offseason acquisitions in new in-game leader Mouhamed “johnqt” Ouarid and the sub/sixth man Jordan “Zellsis” Montemurro.

The match itself will be a three-map series, with both Moist co-owner Ludwig and Sentinels CEO Rob Moore each personally offering up a prize pool for each map. This will be the second major OFF//SEASON event and match for the Moist x Shopify roster; the two brands joined forces this offseason ahead of the NA Challengers 2024 season, with the joint roster taking on Cloud9 in a showmatch at Red Bull Double Agent.

For fans not able to attend, regardless of their SEN Society fan club status, the showmatch between Sentinels and Moist x Shopify will be streamed live on both Tarik’s Twitch channel and Ludwig’s YouTube channel, as well as the Sentinels YouTube channel. It’s been hinted that the two streamers could be facing on-screen punishments if their respective teams don’t perform well.

About the author