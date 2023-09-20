Moist Esports and newest LCS team unite heading into next NA VALORANT Challengers season

In what’s already been a busy day for Shopify Rebellion, the newest member of the LCS is also joining forces with a rising esports brand to collaborate on a North American VALORANT program that will compete in Challengers next year.

Moist Esports and Shopify Rebellion announced today that they have formed Moist x Shopify Rebellion (MxS), a “collaborative and shared VALORANT program.” This program will see the “best parts” of both team’s VALORANT rosters unite under one banner, with a roster consisting of the remaining active players from each team. The announcement was made almost an hour after Shopify Rebels announced its purchase of TSM’s slot in the LCS for a reported $10 million.

According to the official announcement, the partnership “emerged organically through conversations during the offseason” between the two teams, with both Moist and Shopify discovering that they were “aligned in both goals and vision.” Both orgs have pledged to “bring equal energy” into the 2024 collaboration.

Both teams competed separately during the NA VALORANT Challengers 2023 season but fell short of reaching the Ascension tournament and a possible VCT Americas promotion slot. The roster consists of players who competed under either of the two brands last year: brawk, thief, and flyuh from Moist Moguls, and both mada and v1c from Shopify Rebellion. But it’s not currently set in stone which players will compete under MxS in 2024.

Both organizations have also shown their commitment to VALORANT with their support of Game Changers. Shopify Rebellion fields a top-two Game Changers roster in North America, with the core that nearly won the world championship against G2 last year, while Moist Moguls stepped in to support the former CLG Red roster temporarily before they landed at FlyQuest.

