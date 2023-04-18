It looks like Sentinels could bring new comps and even players Friday, April 21 when they face LOUD at VCT Americas. Sacy has been practicing with initiators again instead of playing controllers and Zekken is playing a lot with Jett in Ranked. This hints that pANcada could play controllers once again and sixth-player Marved could come in to play smokes, allowing TenZ to take some time off and recover from his hand injury while Zekken covers him on Jett.

The VALORANT community spotted Sacy playing duos with Zekken yesterday and taking the role of initiator. The Brazilian is a natural initiator, but switched to controller ahead of VCT Americas while pANcada switched from controller to smokes. These role changes worked against 100 Thieves in the league debut, but Sentinels looked lost against NRG and Leviatán.

Sacy tá aproveitando seu dayoff e indo duo com o Zekken.



Pra um controlador até que ele tá jogando bem com iniciadores. pic.twitter.com/yrqePzNrca — Smoke Mid (@canalsmokemid) April 18, 2023

Sacy was spamming controller in Ranked ahead of the 100 Thieves change, so the fact he’s playing initiator now on Ranked has made the community conclude he’ll be back at his original role for the fourth round of VCT Americas versus LOUD.

The Sentinels’ VALORANT camp has been in turmoil since Sunday, April 16, when they lost 2-1 to Leviatán and are now 1-2 in VCT Americas. Since then, the organization parted ways with the head coach Donald “Syyko” Muir and it has been confirmed that TenZ played with a hand injury, prompting his girlfriend, the streamer Kyedae, to ask for some empathy during this rough patch.

For now, all the aforementioned changes are purely speculative based on what the players used in Ranked and the context after the Leviatán loss. It’s unclear why TenZ had to play with a hand injury instead of Sentinels using Marved, but it seems that the Canadian is still sorting out his visa to travel to Los Angeles.

The only confirmed change, for now, is that former strategic coach Adam Kaplan has taken over Sykko’s spot. Sentinels will play LOUD on Friday, April 21 at 2pm CT.