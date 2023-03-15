Riot to reportedly allow VALORANT organizations to partner with betting companies striking major U-turn in policy

The developers of VALORANT will reportedly allow partnered organizations to be sponsored by betting companies.

Riot Games, which previously held a stern stance on betting sponsorships with teams in other titles such as League of Legends, is seemingly making a U-turn in its policy to allow VALORANT teams to partner with betting companies for sponsorship opportunities, according to a report by Turkish news outlet Esporkolik today.

Gambling partnerships are listed as one of the prohibited sponsors in the VCT global competitive policy rulebook, which was published in 2021. Other prohibited sponsors include the promotion of fantasy esports operators and alcohol products.

Gambling sponsors are currently prohibited for companies organizing VALORANT community tournaments as well.

The rulebook states that companies must not partner with cryptocurrencies or other unregulated financial instruments or markets. In August 2021, Riot partnered with cryptocurrency exchange FTX but is now attempting to distance itself following the collapse of the exchange in November last year.

The regulation of betting sponsorships in esports operated by Riot forced Ninjas in Pyjamas, known as a notable esports team in Europe, to withdraw from a sponsorship agreement with Betway, one of the largest betting operators in the region, after the organization joined the EU LCS following the acquisition of Fnatic Academy.

It’s unclear if these regulations with be changed for teams competing in League, however.

Dot Esports has requested a comment from Riot Games.