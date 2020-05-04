Riot to gift VALORANT fans an exclusive player card for watching Twitch streams

VALORANT fans are in for a treat, courtesy of Riot Games.

Riot is rewarding Twitch viewers with an exclusive VALORANT player card as “thanks” for the massive interest in the closed beta, the company announced today.

As thanks for all your interest in the VALORANT closed beta and hanging out with the @Twitch community, we have a small gift: an exclusive player card for anyone who's watched enough streams to be eligible for CB. Even if you don't get in, this'll be in your account at launch. pic.twitter.com/a1BV1DGVg1 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 4, 2020

The player card features a saluting Brimstone in the typical VALORANT gray and black hues. The Twitch and VALORANT logos will also adorn the card, hinting at the partnership between the two companies.

VALORANT fans who have “watched enough streams” to be eligible for the closed beta will receive the reward, even if they don’t have beta access. While many viewers would likely trade the player card in for access to the beta, Riot’s gift will be available to those dedicated fans once the game officially launches this summer.

It’s unclear if Riot will hand out the player cards during the beta or save it for launch. But the gift is sure to be appreciated by fans.

VALORANT has proven to be quite the success in its early development, shattering viewership records on Twitch and surpassing one million viewers on the platform. With Riot adding Brazil, Korea, and Latin America to the closed beta starting tomorrow, the company is expanding its server capacity and reach globally.