Riot schedules over 40 VALORANT tournaments as OFF//SEASON approaches

Plenty of events coming in the downtime from 2023 to 2024.

As the 2023 VALORANT season comes to a close with the VCT Champions finals in the U.S., many have turned to what Riot has planned for the offseason. Even with over four more months left in the year, the gap between the two seasons had players begging for off-season events. Fortunately, Riot Games has listened.

Riot has helped form over 40 events across the world for the remainder of 2023, which they’ve titled the OFF//SEASON, stretching from when Champions 2023 ends on Aug. 26 through to January 2024. These events include plenty of different kinds of competitions, from online show matches to fully-fledged LAN tournaments across the major regions.

Originally planned for Aug. 15, the announcement went live days prior and contained the full list of events as sanctioned by Riot themselves. The esports team also confirmed this as the first of multiple 2023 off-season announcements, coming in the weeks after this original announcement.

All VALORANT OFF//SEASON events by region

Americas OFF//SEASON events for VCT 2023

Below is a list of the entire planned Americas schedule for the VCT 2023 OFF//SEASON sorted chronologically.

AGS Cup , a tournament ending with a live LAN from Sept. 3 to Oct. 16 at the Argentina Game Show in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

, a tournament ending with a live LAN from Sept. 3 to Oct. 16 at the Argentina Game Show in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Neon Dream Women’s VALORANT Invitational , an online competition from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10, for all North American players.

, an online competition from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10, for all North American players. Resistance Cup by G-Shock , an online competition from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15 for eight invited Brazilian VALORANT organizations

, an online competition from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15 for eight invited Brazilian VALORANT organizations The Knight’s Forge , a LAN event from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24 and local to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for 32 top NA teams.

, a LAN event from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24 and local to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for 32 top NA teams. For Those Who Dare , an online event ending with a LAN stretching from Sept. 30 to Nov. 4, ending at the ASUS ROG HQ in California and consisting of tier one, two, and Game Changers teams.

, an online event ending with a LAN stretching from Sept. 30 to Nov. 4, ending at the ASUS ROG HQ in California and consisting of tier one, two, and Game Changers teams. Liquid Open , a multi-region tournament from Oct. 2 to Oct. 15, taking place remotely online.

, a multi-region tournament from Oct. 2 to Oct. 15, taking place remotely online. MEG 2023 , an online tournament with LAN finals from Oct. 5 to Nov. 4 for Latin American teams concluding with a LAN portion in Brazil.

, an online tournament with LAN finals from Oct. 5 to Nov. 4 for Latin American teams concluding with a LAN portion in Brazil. ACE Double Down , an online tournament from Oct. 19 to Oct. 18 for LATAM-based teams.

, an online tournament from Oct. 19 to Oct. 18 for LATAM-based teams. Spike Drop: Vegas Heist , a LAN tournament from Oct. 27 to Oct 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

, a LAN tournament from Oct. 27 to Oct 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Plant the Spike for Charity , a charity tournament from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, entirely online for LATAM North players and content creators.

, a charity tournament from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, entirely online for LATAM North players and content creators. The Cozy Clash , an online NA tournament with a finals LAN from Nov. 6 to Dec. 7. Game Changers teams will compete in the finals in Frisco, Texas.

, an online NA tournament with a finals LAN from Nov. 6 to Dec. 7. Game Changers teams will compete in the finals in Frisco, Texas. The OFF//SEASON Showdown , an online tournament hosted by talent member Sean Gares from Nov. 10th to Nov. 12th. The event offers regular players a chance to face pro teams from all tiers.

, an online tournament hosted by talent member Sean Gares from Nov. 10th to Nov. 12th. The event offers regular players a chance to face pro teams from all tiers. SUPERDOME , a LAN event from Nov. 10th to Nov. 12th offering LATAM teams a chance to compete in Columbia.

, a LAN event from Nov. 10th to Nov. 12th offering LATAM teams a chance to compete in Columbia. VALORANT Cross-Fire , an online event from Nov. 15 to Nov. 26 for LATAM North and South Challengers and Game Changers teams to compete against each other.

, an online event from Nov. 15 to Nov. 26 for LATAM North and South Challengers and Game Changers teams to compete against each other. GGWP 2023 , a LAN event from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, aims to connect esports fans to players live in Brazil.

, a LAN event from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, aims to connect esports fans to players live in Brazil. Geek Lounge VALORANT Invitational, an online tournament from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9 for eight LATAM South teams.

Alongside all these confirmed dates and locations, Riot also confirmed the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational Two, with more information expected soon.

Pacific OFF//SEASON events for VCT 2023

Below is a list of the entire planned Pacific schedule for the VCT 2023 OFF//SEASON sorted chronologically.

Mineski VxV 2023 , a Filipino event with both online and offline portions from Aug. 18 to Nov. 5.

, a Filipino event with both online and offline portions from Aug. 18 to Nov. 5. TEC Challenger Series , an online tournament with LAN finals from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, hosted at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in India.

, an online tournament with LAN finals from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, hosted at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in India. The VALORANT Sensational Social Summer Shindig , an online tournament from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10 featuring some of Oceania’s biggest talents.

, an online tournament from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10 featuring some of Oceania’s biggest talents. Red Bull Home Ground returns from Sept. 11 to Nov. 5 with the LAN event in Tokyo featuring a number of local and international teams.

returns from Sept. 11 to Nov. 5 with the LAN event in Tokyo featuring a number of local and international teams. The Nerdpunt Invitational , an online tournament from Sept. 15 to Oct. 29 for Oceania teams.

, an online tournament from Sept. 15 to Oct. 29 for Oceania teams. XP Esports will be offering weekend events for players in Oceania on Oct. 4, Oct. 18, Nov. 1, Nov. 15., and Nov. 22 in local LAN Centers in Queensland.

will be offering weekend events for players in Oceania on Oct. 4, Oct. 18, Nov. 1, Nov. 15., and Nov. 22 in local LAN Centers in Queensland. Japan Hype Up Tour JAPAN , a tour-based live tournament on Oct. 2, Oct. 3, and Nov. 11, with the show traveling from Osaka to Nagoya and Shibuya in Japan.

, a tour-based live tournament on Oct. 2, Oct. 3, and Nov. 11, with the show traveling from Osaka to Nagoya and Shibuya in Japan. TEN_ VALORANT GLOBAL INVITATIONAL , a LAN event from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, offers four teams from around the world to compete live in Busan, South Korea.

, a LAN event from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, offers four teams from around the world to compete live in Busan, South Korea. FFL RESORT in Okinawa , a live vacation event from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15 where pro players and streamers compete for fun in Okinawa.

, a live vacation event from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15 where pro players and streamers compete for fun in Okinawa. The Liquid Open Powered by IMC , an online tournament from Oct. 9 to Oct. 22 for players from Australia and New Zealand.

, an online tournament from Oct. 9 to Oct. 22 for players from Australia and New Zealand. Penta Pro Series VALORANT Season Two , an online tournament with LAN finals from Oct. 25 to Dec. 10 ending with finals live in Mumbai.

, an online tournament with LAN finals from Oct. 25 to Dec. 10 ending with finals live in Mumbai. VALORANT Game Changers OCE begins online from Nov. 11 to Nov. 19.

begins online from Nov. 11 to Nov. 19. HACG CUP , an online tournament with LAN finals on Nov. 18, offers students the chance to play with professionals.

, an online tournament with LAN finals on Nov. 18, offers students the chance to play with professionals. VALORANT India Invitational ’23 , a LAN event from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26 and hosted in India.

, a LAN event from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26 and hosted in India. AFREECATV VALORANT LEAGUE , a LAN event from Dec. 5 to Dec. 10 in the Afreeca Coliseum in South Korea with international teams expected to attend.

, a LAN event from Dec. 5 to Dec. 10 in the Afreeca Coliseum in South Korea with international teams expected to attend. Asia-Pacific Predator League Grand Finals, a LAN event on Jan 13. and Jan. 14 for APAC teams culminating at a finals in Manila, Philippines.

EMEA OFF//SEASON events for VCT 2023

Challengers DACH Arcade , an online tournament from Sept. 16 to Nov. 26 for Challengers DACH teams.

, an online tournament from Sept. 16 to Nov. 26 for Challengers DACH teams. Coupe De France , an online tournament from Sept. 21 to Oct. 1 featuring teams local to the French and Benelux regions of Europe.

, an online tournament from Sept. 21 to Oct. 1 featuring teams local to the French and Benelux regions of Europe. Crossfire x Mediamarkt e Intel , an online tournament with LAN finals from Oct. 2 to Nov. 12, ending in Barcelona, Spain.

, an online tournament with LAN finals from Oct. 2 to Nov. 12, ending in Barcelona, Spain. THE POKAL , an online group stage with offline playoffs starting in October and ending in December, with 24 teams from across the DACH region

, an online group stage with offline playoffs starting in October and ending in December, with 24 teams from across the DACH region STYRDA VALORANT NORDIC CLASH , an online tournament starting on Oct. 2 and ending on Dec. 17, deciding the true Nordic VALORANT champions.

, an online tournament starting on Oct. 2 and ending on Dec. 17, deciding the true Nordic VALORANT champions. Spike Nations EMEA , with an offline phase and online phase from Oct. 24. To Dec. 17 ending with finals in Madrid, Spain.

, with an offline phase and online phase from Oct. 24. To Dec. 17 ending with finals in Madrid, Spain. SUPERDOME returns with an online tournament and LAN finals from Nov. 4 to Dec. 9, ending in Cairo, Egypt.

returns with an online tournament and LAN finals from Nov. 4 to Dec. 9, ending in Cairo, Egypt. Challengers Portugal: Drift , with an online group stage and offline playoffs ends on Nov. 26 at Lisboa Games Week in Portugal.

, with an online group stage and offline playoffs ends on Nov. 26 at Lisboa Games Week in Portugal. ESA Open Fire All Stars with online and offline elements running from November to December, with a LAN final in Turkey.

Riot’s official Aug. 11 OFF//SEASON announcement post contains more information for those wanting to get involved or participate in particular events.

