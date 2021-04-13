Riot scatters beach teasers across all VALORANT maps, potentially hinting at new tropical map

Pack your bathing suits and sunscreen, VALORANT fans. We’re going on a vacation.

With summer just around the corner, Riot Games littered VALORANT's maps with several posters, magazines, and flyers depicting a sunny beach scene. And the words "visit Breeze" are written on the teasers, potentially alluding to a new map.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Players can find large posters on Bind's B Long and Split's A Main. There's also a flyer and magazine in Icebox's Kitchen, a magazine in Haven's Sewers, and likely more scattered about.

This isn't the first sign that points to a potential new map. Data miner Valorant Express seemingly found tropical-themed loading music in the game's files last month under the codename "Foxtrot." Lore enthusiast Cynprel theorized that with "f" being the sixth letter of the alphabet, "Foxtrot" is likely a placeholder name for a sixth map.

Riot tends to add Easter eggs into the battle pass that hint at upcoming content. Tier 48 in this act's pass is a Lost at Sea? player card that features a large cargo ship sailing off in the night, while the tier-23 Mango Tango gun buddy showcases the tropical fruit. Players can also earn the free Old Salt gun buddy, which is a pirate hat you can sling on a weapon of your choice.

And while devs pranked the community on April Fools' Day with a phony "Agents of Romance" dating simulator, Cypher's image did feature a sunny island in the background.

Image via Riot Games

Riot has yet to confirm any of this information. If a new tropical map is slated to debut soon, it'll likely come when Episode Two, Act Two ends in 13 days.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.