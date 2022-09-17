Riot reveals VCT Champions 2022 bundle sales milestone before lower bracket final

The VALORANT Champions 2022 skin bundle, a collection of skins and in-game items to celebrate the game’s second-ever world championship, has already raised more than $16 million for the qualified teams, with two full match days still to go.

The bundle features a limited-time only Phantom spray, a butterfly knife, a spray, a player card, and two usable gun buddies of the Champions trophy. The full cost of all the items individually is 9,200 VALORANT points (roughly $90), but buying them as a bundle costs only 6,167 VALORANT points (roughly $60). You can upgrade the Phantom and knife with visual effects and auras that appear when the player using them gets kills.

Through your support, the Champions Bundle has raised more than $16M for qualified #VALORANTChampions teams!



You can continue to support participating teams until the Champions Bundle leaves the store on September 21, 2 PM PST. pic.twitter.com/xLYAB4dTw9 — VALORANT Champions Tour 🇹🇷 (@ValorantEsports) September 17, 2022

The in-game store listing says that 50 percent of the net proceeds from the Champions 2022 bundle goes to participating teams. With over $16 million raised for teams so far, and 16 teams attending, that’s over one million dollars heading to each team. How each team splits its share between the organization and players is left up to the team’s discretion. Champions 2022 bundle revenue shares do not depend on the team’s tournament results.

This year’s bundle has generated massively more revenue than last year’s. Last year’s Champions 2021 bundle reportedly earned $18.72 million in total, resulting in $9.36 million to be split between the 16 attending teams.

When VALORANT esports shifts to the VCT partnership model in 2023, more in-game items connected to the competitive scene are expected to be added to the game, including the possibility of team skins and cosmetics.

The Champions 2022 bundle is still available from the store until Sept. 22, but will be gone forever after that day.