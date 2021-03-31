Riot litters love letters featuring different VALORANT agents all over Ascent

While Valentine’s Day has come and gone, the season of love has seemingly arrived in VALORANT.

Riot added four love letters on Ascent with today's Patch 2.06, featuring Jett, Brimstone, Cypher, and Killjoy. It's unclear what their significance is, but data miner Valorant Leaks and lore enthusiast Cynprel believe they may be teasers for an April Fools' Day love event.

Each letter has a hint on where it is located. | #VALORANT



Example: Jett’s letter is in pizza on Ascent. pic.twitter.com/Fb5JhPUntS — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) March 31, 2021

During the buy phase, players can read the letters on four separate areas of the map. Each note features a drawing that hints at where they're located on Ascent. And the locations are decorated with romantic objects or give a nod to the corresponding agent.

Spoilers ahead: For those who want to find the notes on their own, look away. Here, we'll detail where each love letter can be found.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Jett's love letter is probably the most obvious since the agent is eating pizza. Players who want to read the duelist's note can walk over to Mid Pizza, where you'll also see one of her knives and a heart taped to the wall. And Brimstone's drawing has a stuffed tactibear and ice cream, hinting at A Lobby's Gelato.

Screengrab via Riot Games

The last two letters can be found in each spawn. Killjoy's letter is on a picnic blanket in the attacker's spawn, where you can also find her sneakers. And Cypher's letter is in the defender's spawn by two bicycles, along with a bouquet of flowers and the spy's iconic hat.

Riot will likely expand on the teasers tomorrow.

