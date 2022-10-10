Riot finally gives VALORANT agent 21 a name

An official image for Harbor, also known as VALORANT agent 21, has been released by Riot Games.

Riot has spent the last several weeks teasing the release of the next VALORANT agent. These teasers have included hidden emails from Fade in the Range, images of popular spots throughout India, and even an audio log presented by Cypher. Now, agent 21 has a name and a source for his abilities.

Harbor was once a hero in the eyes of his people before he stole a valuable artifact with immeasurable power and became a war criminal. Hailing from India, his real name is Varun Batra, which has ties to a Hindu god who rules the oceans.

Speaking of oceans, Habor appears to be able to use water for his abilities, according to the teaser image. Harbor is seen on the back of a bike in the teaser, surrounded by other imagery such as him with a helmet on in mid-combat and a tall wall of water. Inside this water, the wall is a large dome that appears to be able to block bullets much like Astra’s ultimate. Riot confirmed early on that Harbor would be another controller agent, adding to the small roster of those who can block off sites. Harbor will be the fifth controller agent in VALORANT behind Viper, Omen, Brimstone, and Astra.

Harbor should come alongside the next Act update, which is set to release on Oct. 18. VALORANT is back to its regular schedule of releasing new maps and agents after Riot decided to have Act Two of Episode Five feature neither a new agent nor a new map.