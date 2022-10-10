Riot teases the next VALORANT agent, a water-bending controller

The next agent set to arrive in VALORANT at the start of the first act of Episode Five will soon make his official debut. Until then, Riot has been releasing teasers at a steady drip, including two new ones between Oct. 9 and 10.

The first one takes place from the perspective of a small livestreamer at a small dhaba, a roadside Indian type of fast food restaurant that typically serves local cuisine. The streamer and his partner are interrupted by a loud rumbling, and the camera pans to a shaking glass with the water inside being manipulated out. Two out-of-focus rocket-propelled motorbikes zip past before the video ends.

The second teaser, released this morning, is much shorter but gives some insight into what the new agent’s abilities could look like. The brief teaser shows a launcher firing a small hand-held device that bounces off the ground before it charges up to detonate, but we don’t see what that detonation looks like. Perhaps this device produces a vision-obscuring substance when it detonates, considering that Riot has already confirmed that the next agent will be a controller.

The first teaser seemingly confirms that the agent will be of Indian origin. Previous teasers from the official VALORANT channels have focused on India, as have clues located in the training range that speak of Varun Batra, the potential real name of the next agent. The audio files say that Batra “stole an artifact with power we’ve never seen before,” perhaps hinting at his potential ability to manipulate or bend water.

With Riot now all but confirming Agent 21’s origin, power source, and role, all that’s left to discover is how his full ability kit will turn out.