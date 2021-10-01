Report: New NA LCQ bracket features single-elimination format for first 2 rounds

A Riot Games representative told VLR.gg that the bracket for the VCT North American Last Chance Qualifier has been modified to a single-elimination format for both the play-in round and the first round of the upper bracket.

Once teams reach the upper bracket semifinals, the bracket will revert back to double-elimination for its remainders, according to VLR.gg. But if the schedule of matches continues as planned, then six of the 10 competing teams will be sent home on the first day of an offline LAN event.

📰 A Riot representative has confirmed to @VLRdotgg the North American Last Chance Qualifier will run a "modified double-elimination bracket", with the play-in and upper quarterfinal rounds being single-elimination.



The NA LCQ bracket is confirmed to be as such: pic.twitter.com/Sw9IQCXSZj — VLR.gg (@VLRdotgg) October 1, 2021

For most of the teams attending, this event will represent their final competitive outing during this inaugural VALORANT Champions Tour circuit—and several of the players aren’t happy about this reported change. Out of the 100 Thieves camp, Hiko said on Twitter that he wasn’t a fan of the bracket, while nitr0 went a step further saying “No LAN should be single elim no matter what.” Other players, like Cloud9’s vanity and leaf, also tweeted their displeasure.

cancel the LAN let us play online double elim. format is dog — Anthony (@Vanityxz) October 1, 2021

The Australian players representing the two Oceanic teams, ORDER and Chiefs, are especially upset. ORDER coach Oliver “DickStacy” Tierney relayed that the teams had to fly 16 hours and quarantine for 21 days just to potentially compete in a single best-of-three series on LAN.

The change to the bracket has not yet been officially announced, but VLR is so confident in its report that it’s already changed the bracket on its NA LCQ page. The event is still scheduled to be played on LAN beginning Oct. 12.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.