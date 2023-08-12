Popular esports org hints at return to VALORANT with head coach search

At the beginning of the year, popular streamer and content creator DisguisedToast announced his entrance into the world of esports by forming a professional VALORANT team. Although his first attempt wasn’t too successful, the 31-year-old might be planning a triumphant return for next year.

DisguisedToast recently posted on his social media, quote retweeting an old post of his from last year where he asked his fanbase who the best available unsigned VALORANT pro was. In the new tweet, however, he asked who would be the best coach available to be signed and said that he was “thinking of starting a team again.”

yo whos the best valorant coach available



thinking of starting a team (again) https://t.co/ypygyZfBN0 — DSG Toast (@DisguisedToast) August 11, 2023

In Disguised’s latest run through the Challengers scene in North America, the team built up significant hype from the community after signing superstar duelist Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker. The 24-year-old was a stunning pickup for DSG, since he was considered to be one of the best players in the world at the time.

Contrary to expectations, however, DSG struggled to find a foothold within the league from the first match onward. On paper, the team should have been a top contender, but they failed to win a single series and only won two maps across the entire season on the way to a last-place finish.

The road finally came to a complete stop after they lost back-to-back matches in the Challengers Play-in Relegation tournament, dropping them from the circuit. It was a disappointing end to DSG’s year and an experience that the newly-minted organization owner admitted was “one of the more challenging experiences I’ve faced in [my] career.”

Nearing the end of the summer, Toast finally hit gold with some of his new esports ventures, including his League of Legends Challengers League roster, which recently won the NACL championship. His VALORANT Game Changers roster also had a respectable third-place finish, marking one of the best runs for the team since its inception.

If DSG fields another team for North America’s Challengers circuit, fans can expect the roster to officially compete next year when the season begins again.

