OpTic vs. LOUD final at Champions 2022 shatters VALORANT peak viewership record

While OpTic Gaming and LOUD battle again in the grand final of VCT Champions 2022, the final chapter in this year’s premier VALORANT rivalry has already become one for the record books, breaking the peak viewer record with ease.

Across official broadcasts and co-streams, the grand final has already attracted over 1.4 million concurrent viewers during only map two, after LOUD took map one on Ascent in overtime. This figure is far beyond the previous top concurrent viewership figures for Champions 2021 and both Masters Reykjavík tournaments. Each eclipsed one million concurrent viewers but went no higher than 1.1 million, according to data available on Esports Charts.

Over a quarter million of the viewers for the Champions 2022 grand final come the main English broadcast on Twitch. The other big streams in terms of viewership include the tarik co-stream, the official Twitch and YouTube broadcasts in Portuguese, the English YouTube stream, and the official Japanese broadcast and co-stream by fps_shaka.

This concurrent viewer milestone cements Champions 2022 as the most-watched VALORANT and VCT event ever, having already surpassed the total hours watched record during the lower bracket final the day prior. The event will also finish with an average viewership of over 500K viewers across over 112 total hours of airtime.

It’s also a major milestone for the OpTic players and brand, as they are now the only VALORANT team to have three separate matches to reach one million concurrent viewers: this final versus LOUD, the Reykjavík 2022 final versus LOUD, and Champions 2022 lower final versus DRX.

The final concurrent viewer milestone for this tournament could end up higher than 1.5 million if LOUD and OpTic go the distance to a map five.