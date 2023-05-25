One VALORANT player has waited 2 years for a popular skin to show up in their shop—and fans have advice

One problem that many VALORANT players have experienced isn’t a skill issue—it has to do with their skin collection. The shop only features four random skins each day in addition to a featured bundle, so the chances of finding one specific skin are pretty low. After all, there are hundreds of skins in the game with plenty of new ones constantly being added to the list.

In theory, you should eventually run into the specific skin you’ve been eyeing, but that hasn’t been the case for one VALORANT player, as their May 24 post revealed. The unlucky player shared their story, saying they’ve been waiting for the Prime Vandal—one of the best skins in the game—to show up in their shop for two whole years. “It’s the only gun I want, this is torture,” they added.

Unfortunately for the player, the Prime Vandal hasn’t been featured in a bundle since VALORANT’s release, making it one of the oldest cosmetics in the game. There’s a chance that it will eventually be featured in a future Run It Back bundle, a mix of popular skins from older collections, but that has yet to happen. Outside of a bundle, this player is left waiting for the Prime Vandal to randomly show up in their shop.

The Prime Vandal – Screenshot by Dot Esports

And as low as the chances are, two years is still a very long time to be waiting on one specific skin to appear. Maybe there’s a reason for that. One fan commented, “Plot twist: OP has had it in their inventory this whole time.” If the Prime Vandal hasn’t shown up in the shop in two whole years, perhaps the player bought it already and forgot about it. That’s very unlikely, yes, but another player confirmed that scenario had happened to them before: “You joke but I have had this exact problem with the glitch pop frenzy, bought it while I was drunk and waited months for it to appear LOL.”

Other players offered some advice—but some suggestions were more helpful than others. “The secret is to start actively hoping for a different skin, the moment you fully commit to a different skin the prime will appear,” one fan joked. If anything, this would be a valid way for the player to take their mind off of the Prime Vandal for a while.

Another player brought up a sure way to increase the chances of forcing the Prime Vandal to appear: “Buy every skin in the shop until Prime Vandal shows up.” This method only applies to players who can comfortably afford it, but it would technically work since you’d be decreasing the pool of possibilities with every purchase.

When (or if) the Prime Vandal finally does show up in the player’s shop, it’ll cost them 1775 VALORANT points as a premium-tier skin.

