One VALORANT agent comp has emerged as go-to selection for Premier

For aspiring VALORANT pros, Premier is so much more important than ever before as the seasonal competitive mode now serves as the gateway to a pro playing career. Therefore, teams are looking for a reliable, fail-safe composition—and it looks like they’ve found one.

The Premier season during VALORANT Episode Seven, Act Three is an important one as reaching the mode’s top division in Contenders will be a requirement for qualifying for VCT Challengers. After just two weeks, the comp of Omen, Jett, Sova, Killjoy, and KAY/O has emerged as the most relied upon composition among all Premier play, according to stats site Blitz.gg.

Blitz.gg doesn’t list data for full compositions, but we can infer from the agent pick rate data it does provide that these five are frequently picked together, given how much more popular they are than everyone else. Omen stands tallest with a pick rate of 15.5 percent, and everyone in the top five boasts a pick rate of at least 10.8 percent after the first two weeks of this Premier season on Split and Sunset. The next highest is Cypher, way down at 4.7 percent.

While other agents can and have been swapped out for members of the top five, those five still make up the standard, tried-and-true composition that could work on maps like Split, Sunset, Ascent, Haven, Bind, and Lotus. It’s only on Breeze where this comp wouldn’t be as viable, namely because a controller like Viper would be far better suited than Omen.

Still, everywhere else, this comp provides all the basic utility a team would need on attack and defense. Jett is your space creator and primary Operator wielder, Sova gathers info and provides post-plant value, Killjoy locks down the defensive side and also provides post-plant value, Omen throws out smokes, and KAY/O does a little bit of everything between info gathering, throwing flashes, and clearing out spots with his grenade.

With Ascent coming up this next weekend, and with Bind, Lotus, and Haven coming later on this Premier season, it’ll be hard to find a more solid composition than this to play on those maps.