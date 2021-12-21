OG reportedly finalizes VALORANT roster for 2022

OG has put together a new VALORANT lineup for VCT in 2022, according to a joint report from Dexerto and Cybersport.pl today.

The European organization is reportedly leaving behind its international project in VALORANT to assemble an all-French team. Joey “fxy0” Schlosser, Théo “OniBy” Tarlier, Elian “MateliaN” R, and Mathieu “LaAw” Plantin are all expected to be announced as players soon, according to the report.

OG’s VALORANT roster has featured just one player, Benjamin “uNKOE” Chevasson, and coach Julien “daemoN” Ducros since October. That month the organization parted ways with Tomas “Destrian” Linikas, Harry “DPS” MacGill, and Kevin “TviQ” Lindström following a string of poor results that led them to miss VCT Europe Stage Three Challengers Playoffs and compete in Masters Berlin in September. OG have not played an official match since July, according to VLR.gg‘s tracking.

During the restructure, OG reportedly considered international players such as Jacob “pyth” Mourujärvi and Patryk “paTiTek” Fabrowski but ended up focusing on building a full French roster. It’s not confirmed yet, but the team is expected to take part in the French national VALORANT league organized by Freaks 4U Gaming.

The 2022 VCT season will kick off in February and will see the teams compete in national leagues as well, the fourth tier of official VALORANT tournaments below the Challengers, Masters, and Champions championships. This step was made to increase the number of official events during the year.

