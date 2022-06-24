OG parts ways with entire French VALORANT roster

OG has released its French VALORANT roster today, following the end of their run in Stage Two of the French Regional League. The organization will continue to support the OG LDN UTD roster that partnered with the organization in early May.

The writing had been on the proverbial wall for OG’s French roster; in the announcement for the OG x LDN UTD collaboration, OG said it would continue to support and operate the roster “until the end of the season.” Théo “OniBy” Tarlier, Joey “fxy0” Schlosser, Mathieu “LaAw” Plantin, Benjamin “uNKOE” Chevasson, and Cista “KONEQT” Adel now enter free agency.

Saying goodbye is never easy, and today's announcement is certainly no exception.



Thank you to @KONEQT_VALORANT, @uNKOE, @fxy0EZ, @LaAw_TV and @OniByyy for their dedication, passion and love for our organisation and this project. We wish them all the best moving forward 🌻💛 pic.twitter.com/xd7HBEFZSj — OG LDN UTD (@OGvalorant) June 24, 2022

The French roster, which OG signed at the beginning of 2022, competed in both stages of the French Regional League. In Stage One, they reached the semifinals of playoffs before falling to Team BDS. In Stage Two, however, the team fared much worse, finishing dead last in the group stage with a 3-15 record. Stage Two playoffs are still ongoing, with the likes of Vitality, BDS, MAD Lions, and Karmine Corp competing.

OG announced a collaborative project with LDN UTD in early May before the start of EMEA Stage Two, promising to provide “world class support, including regular high end bootcamps and other performance services to the players.” OG LDN UTD finished fifth in their group in Stage Two with a 1-4 record but will compete in the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier.

As an organization well regarded in other competitive titles like Dota 2 and CS:GO, there’s a strong chance that OG will apply for partnership in the official EMEA league for 2023, but it remains to be seen whether they apply as OG LDN UTD.