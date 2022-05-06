OG joins forces with LDN UTD VALORANT roster ahead of 2022 EMEA VCT Stage 2

The OG organization has bolstered its VALORANT division via a “strategic partnership” with the LDN UTD brand, the two groups officially announced today. This partnership will bring the LDN UTD VALORANT roster under the watchful eye of both organizations.

Both OG and LDN UTD will provide “world class support, including regular high end bootcamps and other performance services to the players,” who will now compete under the OG LDN UTD banner.

The OG LDN UTD roster will consist of the same LDN UTD core of Ričardas “Boo” Lukaševičius, Lukas “feqew” Petrauskas, Tomas “Destrian” Linikas and Michał “MOLSI” Łącki. Stepping in for the inactive Aurimas “Dreamas” Zablockis will be sentinel player Tautvydas “hype” Paldavicius, who joins from the disbanded Alliance roster. LDN UTD coach Tommaso “joYnt” Gavioli will remain in his role and will be assisted by OG analyst Tyler “Bambino” Jay.

The OG LDN UTD team, having competed under LDN UTD in the EMEA VCT Stage One main event while avoiding relegation, will compete in the EMEA VCT Stage Two main event that begins on May 13. During Stage One, they finished fifth in their group with a 2-3 record that featured wins over BIG and FPX.

The current OG VALORANT roster, a French team competing in their domestic regional league, will continue to be supported and operated by the organization “until the end of the season.”