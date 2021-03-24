NRG signs tex to VALORANT squad

NRG added Ian “tex” Botsch, formerly of Equinox Esports, to its VALORANT roster today.

NRG also recently let go of Ryan "shanks" Ngo but still has six players on its roster. It's unknown whether NRG intends to play with six players, like Team Heretics do in EU, or drop another player so it has a normal five-man roster.

With Equinox, tex was an absolute hurricane of an entry for a subpar overall team. He averaged a stellar 1.35 K/D on Reyna, who he played in over 50 percent of the team's total rounds. Equinox failed to qualify for any of the closed portions of the Challengers events and were knocked out in the round-of-32 at Challengers Two and Three and the round-of-16 at Challengers One.

NRG are a team right on the precipice of becoming one of the best in NA if their moves work out. In the upper bracket semifinals of Challengers Three, they peeled a map off FaZe Clan, who went on to win the event and place second at Masters. They were the only team who took a map off FaZe in Challengers Three.

While NRG has not formally announced anything about its current six players, the team didn't play with Gage "Infinite" Green at Challengers Three. NRG's current roster is tex, Infinite, Damian "daps" Steele, Sam "s0m" Oh, Daniel "eeiu" Vucenovic, and Bradley "ANDROID" Fodor.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.