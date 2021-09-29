North American 2021 VCT Last Chance Qualifier bracket and schedule released

One last chance for an impressive collection of NA teams.

The final North American-only event of the 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour is just a few weeks away and the complete double-elimination bracket has now been officially revealed. Ten teams will square off for one final spot at Champions alongside fellow NA squads Sentinels and Team Envy.

The NA LCQ will use a 10-team double-elimination format with a play-in round that was used for Masters Two Reykjavík.

Image via Liquipedia

As the teams with the fewest amount of VCT points, Cloud9 Blue, Gen.G, and Rise will be joined by the lower-seeded Oceania team in Chiefs Esports Club (former PEACE roster) in the first play-in round. The winners will qualify for the upper bracket quarterfinals, while the losers will be sent down to the lower bracket.

As the highest-seeded teams, 100 Thieves and Version1 will get to play the winner of the play-in round on their side of the bracket.

The matches begin on Tuesday, Oct. 12, with C9 Blue vs. Gen.G, XSET vs. ORDER, then 100 Thieves vs. the C9 Blue/Gen.G winner. On Wednesday, Oct. 13, it will be Rise vs. Chiefs, Faze vs. Luminosity, then Version1 vs. the Rise/Chiefs winner.

The rest of the bracket will be played out over the next three days, with the grand finals taking place on Sunday, Oct. 17. As previously announced, fans will be able to watch the grand finals in select Cinemark theaters across the U.S.

Official broadcast times, hosts, and casters have yet to be announced. Matches can be watched on the VALORANT Twitch channel or the VALORANT Esports YouTube channel. Matches will be played on Patch 3.07, but Fracture will be disabled.

