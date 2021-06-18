North America VCT Stage 3 to begin on July 1, ends with Aug. 11 Challengers Final

The final piece of the VALORANT Champions Tour Stage Three schedule puzzle has been revealed with the starting dates for the North American Challengers events finally being added.

NA VCT Stage Three officially begins on July 1, with open qualifiers for Challengers One lasting three days. Less than a week after the qualifiers are completed, the main event for Challengers One takes place from July 8 to 11. There will then be a two-week break before the Challengers Two open qualifiers on July 22, followed by the Challengers Two main event beginning on July 29.

Here is the schedule for Stage 3 of #VCTChallengersNA! Additional details will be released early next week. pic.twitter.com/4q8GJQeAG6 — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) June 18, 2021

All of this culminates in the NA Challengers Playoffs that begin on Aug. 11, which will determine the three teams that advance to the next international LAN, VCT Masters Three Berlin. Aside from NA, other regions like EMEA, Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia will see more representation with the expanded format at the next Masters event.

It appears that the NA Stage Three events will likely follow the same format as Stage Two, although this hasn’t been confirmed yet. The open qualifiers will produce eight teams to compete in the Challengers One double-elimination bracket, with the top four advancing to the Challengers Playoffs. The bottom four from Challengers One should join four teams from another open qualifier at Challengers Two, with that top four also heading to the Challengers Playoffs, which again should be another double-elimination bracket.

In the previous stage, Sentinels and Version1 reached the grand finals of the Challengers Finals, thus qualifying for Masters Two. V1 earned a top-six placing in Reykjavík, while Sentinels won the entire tournament without dropping a map.

The official account for NA VALORANT esports said additional details regarding NA VCT Stage Three should be announced early next week. The matches will start after the beginning of Episode Three, but there’s been no official confirmation that the matches will be played on the new patch.

